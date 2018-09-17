Cork: The Clarets need to get back to basics in bid to jump out of sticky patch

Burnley have to get back to basics if they’re to get out of their current predicament in the Premier League, according to Jack Cork.

The midfielder feels that the Clarets are missing all the fundamental components that served them so well in the top flight last term.

Sean Dyche’s side are now five without a win domestically, 10 when taking in to account the back end of last season, and they’re currently propping up the table after five games.

Following the 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux, with Raul Jimenez’s finish proving decisive, the 29-year-old said: “The start to the season is always difficult, teams are up for it, we’ve had Europe.

“We know we can stay and compete throughout the season though. We have to stick in there and not let our heads drop.

“It was another difficult one away from home, similar to Fulham but probably not as bad as we were that day.

“First half we did ok, the two up front did well, second half they scored and we were trying to chase it back from there. Hopefully we can bounce back.”

He added: “We’ve got to try and concentrate on everything, look to improve and work on the basics, defending as a unit, getting in shape, working hard with and without the ball.

“We need to do what we’re good at and what we have been good at over the last few years and just take it onto the pitch.

“There are a few things to work on. It’s about getting back to how we were and keeping those clean sheets from last season. The goals will come.”

You don’t need to look too far back to see examples of clubs who have recovered from unsatisfactory starts to the campaign.

Weekend opponents AFC Bournemouth lost their first four fixtures in 2017/18 and finished mid-table while Crystal Palace lost their opening seven fixtures without scoring before closing the season one place above the Cherries in 11th.

“It’s still early, it’s only five games in, teams have had a lot worse starts than this and finished top half of the table before so we have to keep our heads up, believe we can do it and push on,” he said.

“Teams have had a lot worse starts than this and had really good seasons. We need to stick at it and believe we can do it, we did it last year, we were affective last year and we’ve got similar players to last year.

“We know we can do it and we have to believe that we can do it. We know what we’re good at, we know what we did well last season. When we get that win it will follow and we’ll get some confidence.”

Cork has been around long enough to know that a swing in form can have a significant snowball effect. The Clarets just need to get that first victory on the board.

“When the win comes I’m sure we’ll be able to follow it up,” he said. “I’ve been at clubs before where we’ve had bad starts and we’ve stayed up comfortably. I believe this squad can do that.”

Asked if the players take notice of the table this early in the season, Cork added: “You see it and you look at it but there’s no point in taking any notice of it now. We’re only five games in.

“Bournemouth lost their first four games last season and Palace didn’t win in seven, without scoring a goal, so there’s still plenty to be positive about. It’s a bad start but hopefully we can change that in the next game.”