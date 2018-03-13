Cork hails striker as Clarets keep their cool

Midfielder Jack Cork recognised the impact of record signing Chris Wood after the substitute made another goal-scoring appearance from the bench.

The former Leeds United striker helped to swing the pendulum in Burnley’s favour against Everton at Turf Moor previously, netting the winner on his return from injury, and the tide turned again when the 26-year-old was introduced against the Hammers at the London Stadium.

The New Zealand international scored twice, taking his total to seven goals in the Premier League, while assisting Ashley Barnes for the opener in the 3-0 win against West Ham.

After Wood got his nose in front in the race to become the club’s leading scorer, having replaced Jeff Hendrick on the hour, Cork said: “If we’d started with 4-4-2 it might have been the same as the first half, you never know.

“It does help having that option to change it and we know as soon as we do we know how to play that way, what balls are the correct balls to play in that formation.

“We’re well drilled in different formations and how the game is going so it’s good we can all adapt to that.

“He [Wood] would have been disappointed not to start after coming on and scoring the winner last week.

“It was a great reaction from him to come on and get two today and help us to a good win away from home, which we haven’t had for a while, so it was good to get back in our stride.”

Meanwhile, the one-time Chelsea man hailed the Clarets’ cool, calm and collected approach to a difficult situation as home supporters protested against the club’s board.

“It was one of the weirder football environments I’ve experienced. It looked like it was poorly dealt with.

“It’s a good win for us but it was disappointing to see the crowd reacting like that. We weren’t sure whether it would get abandoned.

“We spoke at half-time about trying to calm down and relax and get on the ball.

“We reorganised at half-time and it helped.”