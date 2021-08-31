Connor Roberts: The only footballer to take pleasure in hitting the woodwork!

Connor Roberts of Wales battles for possession with Marco Verratti of Italy during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Italy and Wales at Olimpico Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

That's because the 25-year-old Welshman is a dab hand at DIY in his spare time.

The ex-Swansea City man can often be seen with hammer and nail after fighting tooth and nail for club and country.

The right-back has even converted his garage into a makeshift workshop to build and store all of his carpentry creations.

“I can be in there for hours on end doing bits and bobs, ‘potching’ almost, ” he said, in an interview with the Guardian. “I have a bit of OCD, so everything has to be perfect. Once I’ve finished, I have to clean up and everything has to be put away nicely.

“I’d love to have my own business once football finishes and maybe have a couple of guys working for me and dabble in it.

"There is a lot to learn until then so that is on the back burner for now.

"On the bus when I go to away games and people are watching Netflix, I watch YouTube and try and learn how to do stuff because I’m no pro with it all and there’s always stuff to learn.”

After signing for the Swans at the age of nine, Roberts went on to win the Premier League 2 alongside Daniel James three years ago.

He was part of one of the meanest defences in the Championship last term while his post-match heat maps were a sight to behold.