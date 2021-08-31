Connor clocks in with the Clarets

Connor Roberts

The 25-year-old has arrived from Championship outfit Swansea City for an undisclosed fee to further strengthen Sean Dyche's squad.

The right-back becomes the Clarets’ fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window following the weekend capture of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon and the earlier arrivals of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon.

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley FC, said: “On behalf of everyone at Burnley Football Club, we are delighted to welcome Connor to Turf Moor.

“It’s great to add another player with strong international experience to our squad and provide an opportunity for Connor to play Premier League football again having provided outstanding service to Swansea and impressed on the international stage with Wales.

"We look forward to seeing him in action soon.”

Roberts, who has also played in a wing-back and occasional midfield role, adds to Burnley’s international contingent, having been capped 30 times by Wales as a team-mate of Clarets’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Neath-born Roberts has been one of the shining lights of Welsh football in a highly successful period for his country, making debut his international debut in 2018 before helping Wales qualify for the delayed finals of Euro 2020.

His second goal at international level sealed a win over Turkey which helped Wales progress from the group stages of the tournament to reach the last 16.

At club level, Roberts emerged from Swansea’s youth system to become one of their most successful graduates of recent times and one of the stand-out performers in the Championship.

His first taste of senior football came during a loan spell at Yeovil Town, making 54 appearances for the League Two side in 2015/16 and winning five club awards, including young player of the year.

After signing a new contract with the Swans, he had further loan experience with Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough before returning to the Liberty Stadium and making his Swansea debut in a January, 2018 FA Cup tie and helping the Welshmen reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Roberts - who will wear squad number 14 with the Clarets - also made four Premier League appearances before becoming a first-team regular following Swansea’s relegation from the top flight in 2018.

He twice helped Swansea reach the Championship play-offs and get as far as last season’s Wembley final against Brentford.

Roberts was an ever-present during the 2020/21 league season, scoring five Championship goals and being credited with eight assists, and became the record appearance-maker for an academy player at Swansea when he clocked up his 151st first-team game.