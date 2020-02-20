Coach Steve Stone back at work with Burnley after independent investigation

Steve Stone is back at work at Burnley after an independent investigation, amid reports of bullying.

Towards the end of October, it emerged that the Under 23s coach was placed on an “agreed break”.

The matter has now concluded, and the former England international is currently being eased back into his role, as he runs the rule over the 11 Under 23s players currently out on loan.

It is understood that Andy Farrell, who has taken the Under 23s in Stone’s absence, will continue his role in the short term.

Boss Sean Dyche said: "There was an independent investigation just to make sure things were done in the right manner.

"He is back in the workplace.

“He is out looking at our loan players because we have 11 out on loan, making sure they are in good shape with the delivery of their performances and speaking with the managers.”

Asked whether the incident is all sorted, Dyche replied: "That is done.

"There is no relief, it is just another situation that has been cleared up and dealt with.Dyche, who, with assistant boss Ian Woan, was at Nottingham Forest with Stone, had explained at the end of October: “It is an agreed break with the club whilst things are being checked over.

"Nothing has been agreed, nothing is decided, it is just an ongoing view of a moment in time, and the club will take care of that privately and appropriately."