Clitheroe winger hoping to follow in his famous grandfather’s footsteps after England call

Blues winger Jake Connelly could follow in his famous grandfather’s footsteps and pull on the Three Lions of England.

John Connelly – a championship winner with both Burnley and Manchester United – was capped 20 times at full international level, and was part of Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

And grandson Jake, the 17-year-old Clitheroe FC star, who moved to Shawbridge in the summer, has been named in the England Colleges FA national squad for their 2019/20 campaign.

The teenager, currently on a Level 3 BTEC programme in Football Studies at Myerscough College, where manager Phil Brown is Head of Football, will initially be part of the squad for a fixture against a Future Elite Sport team later this month.

The England Colleges squad then has a number of scheduled fixtures early next year, including one against Independent Schools FA at St George’s Park.

The ECFA squad also travel to Italy early next year to play in the prestigious Roma Caput Mundi, an annual international football tournament where the best players from across Europe represent their countries at Under 19 level.

“Representing England Colleges is an outstanding achievement, and I’m pleased that he is the latest in a long line of Myerscough students to be selected,” said Brown, who signed Grindleon-based Connelly after he cut his teeth in senior football with Fulwood Amateurs.

“It’s one that reflects extremely well on his ability as a player. Everybody at Myerscough is very proud of what he has achieved.

“On the pitch, Jake’s an exciting prospect. We’ve worked with him closely at Myerscough College this year and watched him grow and flourish.

“Jake has a lot of potential and I think he’ll thrive now he’s been given the opportunity to play for his hometown club. Although it’s a big step up for him, I see no reason why he can’t continue to progress.”