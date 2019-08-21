Clitheroe get off to an unbeaten start in the league

Clitheroe maintained their unbeaten start to the BetVictor Northern Premier North West Division campaign when claiming a point away at Prescot Cables.

The Blues were just minutes away from registering their first competitive triumph under new boss Phil Brown, but were denied by James Edgar’s late header.

The visitors had trailed at the interval at Volair Park when substitute Edgar converted from the penalty spot just moments after replacing George Hassall.

However, a clinical six-minute spell early in the second half turned the game on its head as Clitheroe got their noses in front.

Hyuga Tanner netted the equaliser in the 57th minute before Conor Gaul beat goalkeeper Marcus Burgess at his near post.

The away side looked as though they’d done enough to protect their lead only for Edgar to grab his second of the evening in the 84th minute when guiding the ball past Connor King from a corner.

The Blues have now returned two points from their opening two fixtures having kept a clean sheet in the stalemate against Brighouse Town at Shawbridge.

Brown, who enjoyed success with Lancaster City at this level, had voiced his pride with the effort and endeavour that had been shown by his players on home turf.

“I thought there was lots of effort, lots of endeavour, we put some good phases of play together,” he said. “We caused a very strong, physical and established Brighouse team some difficulties.

“Overall I’m pleased with a point, I’m pleased with the clean sheet and maybe on another day we’d have taken one of the chances we created. It’s a good starting point for us going forward.”

Brown was happy with the character shown by his side to bounce back after the club bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup in a 2-1 defeat to 1874 Northwich in the extra preliminary round.

“It was there for all to see,” said Brown. “We spoke about last week’s game and how we couldn’t have a hangover. I didn’t think we did; we looked committed, we looked strong, we looked sharper than we did last week.

“For me we got over last week’s result. Yes, we were disappointed, but we moved forward very quickly.”

While the Blues adapted well to the conditions and coped with the physicality of their opposition, Brown believed a draw was a fair result.

He said: “I think the wind played a significant factor in both halves. In the first half they had it so it was difficult for us to get out.

“They’re a big, strong, powerful team so it helped them a lot. We caused them a few problems on the counter, we had a couple of opportunities, then in the second half it was a role reversal.

“I thought we were on top, we caused them a few problems, but they looked dangerous on the break when they got it forward. All in all I’d say a draw was probably a fair result.”

Clitheroe, now 11th in the table, travel to Parkside Road to take on Kendal Town on Saturday.