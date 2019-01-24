Clitheroe FC remain in a strong position, says boss Lee Ashforth

Lee Ashforth maintains that the Blues are in a good position to beat the drop despite a 10-game stretch without a win.

Clitheroe have picked up just two points from the 30 on offer since mid-November and only Glossop North End provide the buffer between them and the bottom two in the Evo-Stik West Division.

While Skelmersdale United’s fate looks all but sealed, having collected just nine points all season, the challenge for the Blues is to retain their advantage over 19th place Kendal Town.

Ashforth, however, isn’t looking over his shoulder and believes that his side have turned a corner, regardless of their recent run of results.

“You look at the teams all around us - they’ve been beaten heavily, barring Chasetown who were playing Skelmersdale,” he said. “I said that January was a big month and we’ve shown that we’re not far off.

“I think we’ll pick up the points over the coming games that we need but I think we’re in a good position at the minute away from the bottom two. We know exactly where we’re going and what we’re going to do.”

Clitheroe could have Jay Jeffries and Harry Thompson back for Saturday’s game against Widnes at Shawbridge with Antoine Recizak and Harry Pratt returning in the defeat to Newcastle Town.

And Ashforth is keen to make home advantage count. He said: “I believe we’ve turned a corner. It will be a tough game against Widnes, they’ve had a turn in form since we played them earlier in the season.

“We’re at home so we’ll try and get the result. They haven’t had a game so they’ll be refreshed. I’m sure after today the lads will be itching to get back at it.”