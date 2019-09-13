Clitheroe FC manager Phil Brown hoping to break his duck at Shawbridge

Blues boss Phil Brown is desperate to get that first win under his belt at Shawbridge after going four games without any luck.

The former Lancaster City manager has picked up a single point from three home games in the BetVictor NPL North West Division and suffered defeat against 1874 Northwich in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Brown, who also watched his side lose to Blackburn Rovers Under 23s and draw against Bamber Bridge in pre-season, is praying that his fortunes change when Runcorn Linnets pay a visit to the Ribble Valley on Saturday.

To date Clitheroe have been held by Brighouse Town while the weekend reversal at the hands of Prescot Cables added to the loss against local rivals Colne.

“I really want to get the fans that first home win of the season,” he said. “Away from home we’ve been organised, possibly because the home side tends to have more of the ball.

“We’ve been very good in transition, we’ve countered well and effectively. We’re solid and breaking on the opposition.

“We don’t necessarily set up to do that because we want to get on the ball as well. It’s just happened that way.

“In the Trafford and Kendal games away from home we’ve been solid out of possession and we’ve looked dangerous with the ball.”

Clitheroe’s return on the road, on the other hand, has been impressive so far. Going in to the midweek clash against Ramsbottom United at the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium they’d accrued seven points from a possible nine.

“There’s just more of an emphasis on us to create and attack at home,” said Brown.

“We have been more solid away from home, which gives us a platform to work from.

“We’re possibly a bit more open at home because we want to take the game to the opposition.

“However, you can’t switch off whether you’re playing at home or away. You can’t afford lapses of concentration and Saturday was not the first time it has happened. It’s certainly cost us.”