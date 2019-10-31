Clitheroe FC captain Charlie Russell is hopeful of a top five finish this season

Clitheroe captain Charlie Russell can’t ever recall a time when the club was as high as second in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid.

The Blues jumped in to the top end of the play-off spots in the BetVictor NPL North West Division, behind leaders Workington AFC, with a fourth league win on the bounce at home to Ramsbottom United.

Clitheroe, who gained promotion from the North West Counties in 2005, have finished as high as sixth under Peter Smith and seventh under Simon Garner, they registered a record points tally during Paul Moore’s reign, but this is uncharted territory.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined from Lancaster City in the summer, having played under Phil Brown at the Giant Axe Stadium, said: “I’ve never seen Clitheroe in second place before.

“Teams may have games in hand on us, but points on the board mean a lot. The teams playing catch up have that pressure of knowing they need to win those games. We’re in a good position.

“I’d like to finish up in the play-offs, if we were around there then that would be a massive success. That’s where we want to be, especially with the position that we’re in now.

“We’re looking to make it five wins on the bounce, there’s almost a level of expectancy now, and that’s a good feeling to have in football.”

Russell, an education and sports tutor at Blackburn Rovers Sports College, who has played in the Conference North with Stockport County, feels the squad has got the perfect blend of youth and experience to go on and be successful.

They welcome Droylsden FC to Shawbridge on Saturday in search of their fifth league triumph in succession.

After Jacob Gregory and Charlie Mulgrew sealed victory for the Blues at the weekend, Russell said: “I’m enjoying it. It was a massive win for us at the weekend.

“Everything starts meaning that little bit more now that I’m captain, it helps get that extra five or 10% out of me.

“I just hope we can keep this run going, stay consistent, because there’s no reason why we can’t finish up there.

“We’ve definitely got the dressing room to do it, we’ve just got to make sure that we’re mentally tough.

“There’s no room for error in this division and you’ve got to be much more than a tidy footballer to survive at this level.

“You’ve got to be able to show a different side to you and I’ve got that, which is why I keep surviving.

“We are young and hungry and we’ve got that experience.

“We’ve got a good blend, we’ve got fitness, pace and skill. The players have plenty of enthusiasm as well and we know how to win games.”

The FA Level 2 coach has recently launched his own youth football academy.

Ribble Valley football academy offers academy style training session for aspiring footballers in the age brackets of U7’s to U12’s.

Training for under 10s to under 12s will take place between 7-8 p.m. on Monday at Roefield Leisure Centre, the under 7 to under 9 age category will have use of the facilities from 6-7 p.m. on Friday while girls will train the following hour.

For more details contact Charlie on 07805 343315 or via email at charlie@rvfa.co.uk.