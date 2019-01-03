Clitheroe FC arrest poor run but are denied by late strike against Kendal Town

Clitheroe ended a run of seven-successive defeats at Kendal Town on New Year’s Day.

The Blues claimed a 2-2 draw against The Mintcakes at Parkside Road – with Lee Ashforth’s men only denied all three points by a late leveller.

Clitheroe fell behind to a goal from former Blue Scott Harries on 14 minutes, but Max Hazeldine equalised eight minutes later, and looked to have hit the winner 16 minutes from time.

However, Harries struck again a minute from time to claim a share of the spoils.

“The priority was to avoid defeat,” said boss Lee Ashforth. “If we allowed Kendal to get within four points of us then it would start to get a bit too close for comfort.

“The only downside was the late goal we conceded because we felt we had done enough to win the game. We’d have taken a point beforehand but when you’re that close, having hit the woodwork three times as well, it’s disappointing.

“We’re just wanting to get that win that gives us some momentum. We need that result that is going to kickstart our season again.

“We’ve had key players missing in Josh Gregory, Max Hazeldine and Jay Jeffries so we knew it was going to be difficult.

“We’ve had a really tough run of games but we’ve never panicked as a management team. We know that we’ve got enough in the squad to pull us clear of the relegation zone.

“I think 27/28 points will get you to safety this season. We’ve taken an average of a point a game since I took charge and that would be enough for us.”