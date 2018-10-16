Clitheroe come from behind in the Trophy

Try telling Lee Ashforth that the magic of the FA’s cup competitions is dead.

After the Blues came from two goals down to beat Pontefract Collieries in the FA Trophy at Shawbridge they were rewarded with a trip to his former club, Ossett United, in the next round.

Ashforth took charge of Ossett Town at the start of the year, after Grant Black handed in his resignation at Ingfield, and oversaw things until the club merged with Ossett Albion, to form Ossett United, in the summer.

The tie will take place in West Yorkshire on Saturday, October 27th, following Clitheroe’s recovery in the preliminary round.

The hosts looked down and out at the interval as they trailed by a couple of goals.

After goalkeeper Cameron Terry, voted the club’s player of the month for September, made a number of key saves to keep the blues in the game, he was finally beaten on the half-hour mark.

Jake Picton was left free from a corner and the midfielder headed home to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

That lead was doubled five minutes before the break when Eli Hey slipped the ball through the legs of defender Derek Ubah before coolly slotting past Terry.

Whatever Ashforth said to his players at half-time clearly had the desired effect as they levelled within five minutes of the restart.

Substitute Antoine Recizak pulled a goal back when dinking the ball over Ryan Musselwhite from Jacob Gregory’s through ball.

And then Max Hazeldine made it 2-2 a minute later, stroking the ball in to the back of the net from another expertly executed assist from Gregory.

Clitheroe completed the turnaround with eight minutes remaining as Recizak turned provider for James Sloane to net his first senior goal.

Ashforth on Twitter: “And they say football is a funny old game. What are the chances? Will look forward to catching up with some friends @OssettUnited v @ClitheroeFC in the next round of the Trophy!”