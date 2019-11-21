Clitheroe boss Phil Brown pleased to see club and community reconnecting

Clitheroe FC boss Phil Brown feels that he’s hitting his remit of reconnecting the club with the local community.

The former Lancaster City manager wanted to get supporters back through the turnstiles at Shawbridge once he’d been announced as Lee Ashforth’s successor in the summer.

Attendances have been on the rise as Brown continues to bring the feel good factor to the Ribble Valley.

The Blues have won five games on the bounce in the BetVictor NPL North West Division and they’re sitting pretty in fourth spot as a result.

“We’re all very appreciative of the support from the fans,” said Brown. “They all keep coming out to back us.

“My remit when I first came in was to reconnect the club with the community. Attendances keep going up. It’s not job done, but we’re on the right track.”

Pipping the 524 fans that were present for the local derby against Colne in August will take some doing, but Brown was encouraged by the numbers that showed up for the Tadcaster Albion fixture at the weekend.

The game was postponed due to a floodlight failure though the Blues boss was confident that there were more bodies inside the stadium than the 355 that witnessed the 4-0 home win over Droylsden.

Brown said: “I’m not sure how long it took to remedy it, but it I felt sorry for the fans. We had a really good crowd in, there were probably around 500 people. You could tell it was a big crowd.

“The referee didn’t want to start the game without the safety or knowledge that the lights would be operating fully.

“Myself and the opposition manager [Paul Quinn] were fine to get the game on and the players wanted to play.

“However, the officials didn’t want to have to start the game and abandon it at a later point. It was an outage in the area, not just at the stadium, though most of the lights were working.

“The referee was concerned that a particular area of the pitch affected might not have been light enough later on.”

Clitheroe have won half of their fixtures to date, accumulating 24 points from 14 games played. They’re currently level on points with third place Marine and second place Marske United, who they play on Saturday.

“I think it has gone reasonably well so far,” said Brown. “We wanted to get a team on the pitch that would be competitive and then take it from there.

“The objective was to finish as high as we possibly could after getting a brand new team together. There were only three or four players remaining from the previous group.

“We’re still changing things, we’re still evolving and we’ve had to work hard to get here.

“We’ve made plenty of calls and met up with plenty of people. I think we’ve been competitive from the first game.

“Marske will be a really tough game looking at their results and seeing how they’ve started the season.”