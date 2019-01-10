Clarets youngster Koiki links up with Taylor at Swindon

Clarets development squad left back Ali Koiki is to further his experience on loan at League 2 Swindon Town

The 19-year-old, who has featured on the bench for the first team of late, will join the Robins for the rest of the season, and link up with former Claret Matt Taylor, who is player coach at the County Ground.

Koiki signed his first professional contract in the summer, after joined the Clarets in the summer of 2016 after a successful trial spell, having been spotted playing in Croydon.

Koiki started his career in the youth system at Crystal Palace before being spotted by Burnley playing local football in Croydon.