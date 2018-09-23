Clarets winger Lennon relieved to end goal drought

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon admitted that a paucity of goals in recent years had been weighing heavily on his mind.

The 31-year-old had gone more than two years without finding the back of the net in all competitions and 55 games without success in the Premier League.

Lennon had last scored when Everton beat Yeovil Town 4-0 at Goodison Park in the League Cup while his last goal in the top flight came in a 3-2 defeat for the Toffees at the hands of West Ham.

But he broke his duck at the weekend, converting Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross in the 41st minute, as the Clarets put four past Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor to record their first win of the season.

The former Leeds United man, who also assisted Ashley Barnes's second goal of the afternoon, said: "It had been a long while – I think it’s a couple of years. It’s been playing on my mind to be honest. I should score more. I’ve had a few chances this season but it is great to get the goal.

“I'm buzzing to get the assist as well and buzzing for Ash – he took them well. But all the lads were brilliant today. It didn’t matter who scored today just as long as we won.”

In an ideal world the former England international would like to be hitting double figures for the season but, with his best return being six just three seasons ago, he's happy to compensate by helping out his team-mates.

He said: “You want six or seven maybe but if you are playing every game you want to aim for double figures. But for me getting assists is just as important. I love setting up the other lads as well.

"It makes my day if the other lads score as well so if I can put one on the plate for anyone it is just as important for me.”

Lennon's performance against the Cherries was arguably his best since signing in January. And it couldn't have come at a better time with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the Bob Lord Stand.

“It’s a long time since I played international football," he said. "Who knows? You never know.

"But the only thing I am concentrating on is playing well for Burnley. Whatever happens, happens. But today it is just about the win, nothing else.

“It was a much-needed win. It didn’t matter how we won today we knew it was just important to get back to winning ways. To win 4-0 was even better, but the most important thing was to win."