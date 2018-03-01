Clarets want to get the monkey off their back - Mee

Burnley defender Ben Mee is determined to get the monkey of a winless run in the Premier League off his back.

The Clarets were seconds away from registering a first victory in 11 games when Ashley Barnes’s header had given them the advantage against Southampton only for referee Robert Madley’s inadvertent intervention to change all of that.

With Ashley Westwood’s path to the ball obstructed, Nathan Redmond initiated the attack while substitute Manolo Gabbiadini finished it off for the Saints.

“It has been hanging over us,” said Mee. “We want to put it right. We’ve got another home game now and we’ll try to do it then.

“We want to get this off our backs, but we’re still moving forward in the season. We’re getting closer to where we want to be.

“We’re in a fantastic position. People will try and peg us down by saying we haven’t how in however many games it is. We want to get that off our backs and look forward to the remainder of the season.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will have been boosted by the news that record signing Chris Wood, skipper Tom Heaton and centre back James Tarkowski all made it through 90 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End unscathed.

And the return of key personnel will also provide the squad with a significant lift ahead of the visit of Everton on Saturday, according to Mee.

“It’s definitely a boost,” said the 28-year-old. “It’s always nice to have those spaces up for grabs and have players challenging for different spots.

“It gives all the lads a boost that are actually playing as well because they know that they have to play well to stay in the side. It’s healthy all round.

“All the lads coming back will want to get back in the team and it adds healthy competition which is always good.

“There is massive competition around now which makes it interesting. Hopefully that can spur us on to some good performances.”

The fixture against Sam Allardyce’s Toffees will mark Michael Keane’s return to Turf Moor following his record departure in the summer while January capture Aaron Lennon will also go up against his former club.

Mee said: “I’m looking forward to seeing him (Keano), definitely. I hope he enjoys coming back here, not too much though. We still speak to him every now and again. It’ll be good to see him, he’s a nice lad.

“Aaron has settled in very well. He’s getting used to how we play and the environment that he’s come in to. He’s a great addition to our squad with the experience that he’s got.”