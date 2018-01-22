Clarets wait on Lennon deal

Burnley are still hopeful of sealing a deal to sign Everton winger Aaron Lennon.

The Clarets are closing in on a move for the 30-year-old, who was close to moving to Turf Moor in August, before opting to stay at Goodison Park.

The majority of terms have been agreed with the 21-cap former England international, but the finer details have still to be ironed out.

Lennon was not in Sam Allardyce’s 18-man squad for the 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Saturday, and will be allowed to leave Everton after the signing of Theo Walcott and return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie.

Talks will continue with Lennon’s representatives, and should the deal get over the line, he would be pencilled in for a debut at Newcastle United on January 31st – transfer deadline day.

On Saturday, boss Sean Dyche wouldn’t be drawn on Burnley’s pursuit of Lennon.

Dyche, typically, won’t comment until Lennon is confirmed as a Burnley player.

He said after the 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United: “There are different situations that possibly could open up.

“I have always maintained I will talk about my players, there are players out there we have been linked with, and they are not my players.

“We’ve been linked with a lot of people, it’s possibilities and probabilities.”

Asked if he expected to bring any players in, Dyche added: “Only if they fit the model that we work to. Only if they can affect the team, which is obviously the key principle, they have to fit in the numbers, the way the club is run, so that is the key – we are in a good situation as a club so we have too continue that and choose wisely, so that is why when you see some of them players we are linked with, it is always interesting I never know how it goes beyond the fact that some are on 100k a week, we aren’t there, trust me.”

Meanwhile, speculation linking Clarets striker Ashley Barnes with a surprise switch to Premier League champions Chelsea is wide of the mark.

The Blues are in the market for a targetman, having been linked with the likes of Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch.