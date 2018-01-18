Clarets striker Jonathan Walters facing another spell on sidelines

Clarets forward Jon Walters is facing another spell on the sidelines after minor knee surgery.



The 34-year-old has started only one game since his summer move from Stoke City - the Carabao Cup win at former club Blackburn Rovers, and only returned last month from a knee injury which kept him out for three months.

But he has sufferered a setback with the same knee, and the Republic of Ireland international - a January loan target for Sunderland - went under the knife on Wednesday.

Boss Sean Dyche explained: “He went to see a specialist with a tiny split in his cartilage. It’s not even a tear, it’s not serious, but has to be taken care of.

”They thought it best to keyhole it and deal with it.

”It’s the same knee he’s been building up, and it’s unfortunate for him and us, especially with the amount of injuries we’ve picked up.”

Dyche, as ever, is reluctant to set a time on his return, but he will again be unavailable for a spell.

Walters’ international teammate Stephen Ward is closing in on a return after a knee problem, but won’t be available to face Manchester United on Saturday.

Striker Chris Wood will also miss the game with his knee problem: “Wardy isn’t ready but he’s back on the grass training with the physio, and Woody will hopefully join him.

”He opened up his medial ligament against Spurs. Some settle super-quick, like Matt Lowton, but he’s week three now and still not quite clear, so we have to be careful.”

Tom Heaton is back on the grass but not back with the first team yet after his dislocated shoulder: “Tom is doing ever so well, he’s back on the grass working with Bill (Mercer). He’s not training with us yet, but he’s in full handling mode, diving and stretching.”

Charlie Taylor has a slight knock to his ribs after the defeat at Crystal Palace, but Dyche is “hopeful” he will be fit, while Scott Arfield “has a chance” of returning after his hamstring problem.