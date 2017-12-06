Clarets receive approval to add three new signings to youth squad

The Clarets have added to their youth squad with the capture of three teenage talents.

Defender Lewis King and striker Craig Ellison – both 17 – have signed from Nationwide North side Spennymoor Town.

And left-sided player Jordan Barnett, 18, has arrived from Northern Counties East League side Penistone Church.

The three have signed professional contracts until the end of the season after impressing the Clarets’ Academy and recruitment staff during trial spells at Turf Moor.

“They have all done well in their time with us and deserved the chance to earn a longer stay,” said Academy Manager Jonathan Pepper.

“With full-time coaching, hopefully they will continue to develop and give themselves an opportunity of making a career at Burnley.”

The trio have been playing for the youth team on a trial basis with their signings now having been given the go-ahead by the Premier League.

Meanwhile, youth squad goalkeeper Marcel Wusiewicz has joined North West Counties League First Division side Nelson on a work experience loan deal.