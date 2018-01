Burnley boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that midfielder Steven Defour requires an operation on his injured knee and faces a couple of months on the sidelines.



The Belgian international sought the expert advice of a specialist earlier in the month and could now potentially miss the rest of the season.

It is also feared that the 29-year-old, who has played 25 times for the Clarets this season, could also miss out on his nation's World Cup campaign in Russia.