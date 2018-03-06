Clarets midfielder Cork is delighted to reach 40 points

Midfielder Jack Cork spoke of the significance of the Clarets finally reaching the 40-point mark in the Premier League as the club ended an 11-game run without a win.

Burnley produced one of their best performances of the campaign to see off Everton at Turf Moor on boss Sean Dyche’s 250th game in charge.

And, for the first time since victory over Spurs eight years ago, where Cork scored in a 4-2 triumph, the Clarets fought back to claim three points after conceding the opening goal.

The England international was extremely proud of the display against the Toffees as the club ticked off their first target for the term.

“It was a great win for us,” he said. “Everyone knows that we hadn’t won in so many games but we have been playing well and we’ve been unlucky in some games.

“It was just nice to come away on the right side of it this time and reach that 40-point mark with nine games to go.

“We played really well and even when we were 1-0 down we looked confident on the ball and we created a lot of chances.

“It’s one of those games where we felt we were dominant this season and we thought that we deserved it.

“We’ve had good performances at home, including against the bigger teams. We’ve played some good football at home at times.

“To come away with the result at a time when we needed the win it was probably one of the biggest performances of the season.”

Burnley won at the 54th time of asking having conceded the opener under Dyche in the top flight and Cork added: “The manager said at half-time that we hadn’t come back from a goal down in the Premier League yet.

“We were playing well enough to do that and we knew that if we kept creating chances it would be a good opportunity to end the run of not winning games. It was good for us.

“It’s a crazy stat and we made a big deal out of it at half-time and we knew that we had to try and change that. We did it.

“It was a great ball from Lowts for Barnesy, a good run and he took it well. With the second goal it was good to see Woody back in there and scoring from a set-piece too.

“The 40-point mark was always the main aim. To get to 40 points is a big relief and that’s the one that we wanted to get. Now we’ll try and enjoy our football and enjoy the rest of the season.”