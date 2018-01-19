Clarets freeze early bird season ticket prices for 2018/19 season

Burnley Football Club have today announced that Early Bird Season Ticket prices are FROZEN!



It's been an amazing first half of the season, and now it's time to make sure you secure your seat for the 2018/2019 campaign before the 31st March deadline, to benefit from the lowest possible price.

If you currently pay for your season ticket on Direct Debit, don't worry. You don't need to lift a finger; we'll renew your seat for you!

If you pay for your season ticket up front, you have from 29th January until 31st March to secure your seat for next season at the cheapest possible price.

Remember, if you do not renew during the Early Bird period your seat will no longer be secure for the 2018/2019 season.

And following our best start to a top-flight season since the mid-1970s, we are expecting record numbers for season ticket holders... so secure your seat while you can!

Early Bird Season Tickets will go on sale on Monday 29th January, using the methods below.

Methods of Payment

Direct Debit - Renewals*

If you pay for your current season ticket via the Direct Debit scheme you don't need to do a thing*. We'll automatically renew you for the 2018/2019 season, with no changes to your current monthly payment.

PLEASE NOTE: If you have a free child place, or free seat for a carer, you will need to contact the ticket office to let them know you would like your seat renewing, as the Direct Debit scheme only auto-renews 'paid seats'. Please email directdebit@burnleyfc.com if this is the case for you.

Direct Debit - New (Only available during the Early Bird period)

If you would like to purchase your 2018/2019 season ticket using the Direct Debit payment option, simply choose this when you make your payment, either at the Turf Moor Ticket Office, by calling *0844 807 1882 or online at www.claretsstore.com

Full payment up-front

Simply come down to the ticket office at Turf Moor, call 0844 807 1882 , or purchase online at www.claretsstore.com

*Please note: If you purchase more than one 2018/2019 season ticket online using DD, you will not be able to change seats during the season.

* (0844) number may cost up to 5p per minute from landlines - Cost from mobiles may be significantly more, check your phone tariff for details.