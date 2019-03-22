Clarets forced to wait at Wembley

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton and centre back James Tarkowski are both on the bench for England for tonight’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley (kick-off 7-45 p.m.).

And club mate Matej Vydra is also named as a substitute for the Czechs.

Jordan Pickford, as expected, got the nod in goal for the Three Lions, with former Claret Michael Keane coming in at centre back alongside Harry Maguire.

Another former Claret, Kieran Trippier, is on the bench, with Kyle Walker prefered at right back.

The England side is: Pickford; Walker, Keane, Maguire, Chilwell; Dele, Dier, Henderson; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.

Subs: Trippier, Heaton, Rose, Tarkowski, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Barkley, Wilson, Hudson-Odoi, Butland.