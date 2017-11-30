Clarets fans can live the dream, but our focus is purely on Leicester – Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche insists Burnley fans should live the dream, after climbing to sixth in the Premier League.

But while he is enjoying the moment, his focus switches quickly to taking on 2016 champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tomorrow.

The travelling support were chanting: “We’re all going on a European tour” after Burnley claimed a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, to move above Spurs, three points behind Arsenal in the fourth and final Champions League place.

Dyche isn’t getting carried away, however, and said: “It’s terrific, and though I mean it sincerely, our job is to focus on Leicester.

“But for our fans, amazing times to watch their team doing what they’re doing.

“To travel away like they have again, it’s fantastic, and they should definitely enjoy all of this.

“It’s not that we don’t enjoy it, but our attention will quickly switch.

“We’ll get the lads back in and get ready for Saturday, that’s just the nature of how I work.”

He and his players are relishing that work: “I think if you asked our players if they enjoy training, I’d be amazed if they said no. ‘Do you enjoy playing?’ I’d be amazed if they said no.

“We’re giving the players a chance to perform and win in our style, because I think it’s a style that suits us.

“We’re not trying to be Barcelona, I wouldn’t want to be, but we are trying to mix our football – all I’ve ever said is I want to be effective, in as many ways as possible.

“I get on with what we do and believe in what we do.”

Dyche will make late checks on midfielder Steven Defour, who was forced off at the Vitality Stadium with 16 minutes remaining, while Matt Lowton didn’t travel with a knock.