Clarets draw Premier League leaders in FA Cup

Burnley have been drawn at Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

Ball 10 in tonight’s draw, they were pulled out of the hat by former Spurs duo Glenn Hoddle and Jermaine Jenas, and will face as tough a test as it gets against a side who have won their last 13 league games, including a 3-0 victory over the Clarets in October.

The sides last met in the cup at Turf Moor in January 1991, when City claimed a 1-0 win, and there were wins for Burnley in 1931, and City in 1933.