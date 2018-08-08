Clarets defender Mee agrees new deal

Clarets defender Ben Mee has agreed a new three-year contract.

Mee had a year remaining on his deal, and could have left on a free transfer next summer, but has signed new terms to take him through to 2021 - 10 years since he joined the club, initially on loan, from Manchester City.

Sean Dyche will conduct his pre-match press conference at 8 p.m. UK time tonight, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League third qualifying round first leg tie at Istanbul Başakşehir, when he will hopefully comment further on the news, and yesterday’s signing of Joe Hart and Matej Vydra.