Clarets defender Ben Mee delighted to be back in side

Ben Mee was delighted to return with a clean sheet at Brighton after two games out.

Mee had stitches to a wound above his knee following the 1-0 defeat at Leicester City, and saw his ever-presebt record come to an end.

He sat out the 1-0 wins at home to Watford and Stoke City, but was back in the side and took over the armband from Jack Cork at the Amex Stadium.

Mee said: “It’s nice to be back in, the lads did well when I wasn’t playing, with a couple of clean sheets, and it was another here, which was pleasing.

“(Kevin)Longy did really well. I was glad to be back in the side after those wins.

“We weren’t at our best here, but we dug in and ground out a result.

“It was a good point for us and another clean sheet.

“Seven points from the week is a good return.”

Burnley had to weather a first half storm from Brighton, who hit the post and missed a penalty, and Mee admitted: “They were really up for it and we found it tough in the first half to get anything together.

“The crowd were up and it’s a tough place to come when the crowd are bouncing.

“We ground it out, we weren’t at our best, but it says a lot that we came away with a draw when we weren’t at our best.”

Burnley only took seven points on the road last season, so might it have been a game they would have lost last year?: “Possibly, yeah. We didn’t have any luck away from home last season.

“We’ve tightened up a lot away from home, we know it a bit better and we know how to control our emotions and our feelings a bit better.

“That experience of last season helps in our favour.”

Only Manchester United have more than Burnley and Arsenal’s nine clean sheets so far this season, picking up 10, and Mee smiled: “It’s fantastic, a credit to all the lads for the work we put into it and the discipline we have throughout the side, not just the defensive side but all the boys worked really hard together.”