If Burnley overcome Istanbul Basaksehir in their Europa League third qualifying round tie, they will face either Greek giants Olympiakos or FC Luzern of Switzerland in a play-off to reach the group stages.

Olympiakos are record 44-time Super League winners in Greece, while Luzern are one-time Swiss Super League champions.

The first leg would be away on Thursday, August 23rd, with the return on Thursday, August 30th.