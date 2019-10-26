Chelsea boss points finger at Burnley’s Ashley Barnes after Callum Hudson-Odoi row

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard pointed the finger at Ashley Barnes amid the row over Callum Hudson-Odoi’s booking for simulation.



The substitute was booked after a VAR review after referee Michael Oliver initially pointed to the spot with Chelsea 4-0 up, in a game they won 4-2.

Callum Hudson-Odoi protests his innocence

The dive angered Sean Dyche, who said: “I can’t abide it, as everyone knows, I don’t know why it’s in the game.

“I said at the beginning of the season, we were told by the Premier League the worst you can get is a yellow card, so everyone has a chance to cheat once again and not get sent off.

“It’s not about the player, it’s the greater good of the game.

“It’s shambolic how people dive about the place, I keep hearing the word respect, and I get shot down for saying this, I sit there amazed - respect the game. That is what people should be doing.”

But Lampard countered: “If I felt like it was a dive, I'd speak to Callum, and say: 'That's not what we are about.'

”But when you are moving into the box at pace, and cutting across defenders, whether VAR decides it's not a penalty is one thing, but I felt there were a lot of things going on today with people going down without any contact.

”Their bench wanted everything that was happening.

”Every time Ashley Barnes has a contest in the air he falls to the ground.

”They want a free-kick and want to stick it into the box.

”Let's be clear: These things happen in football and whether it's a fast game and people are trying to win.

”If it was a dive, I'd address it. I need to look at it back. I don't think it's as clean-cut as that.“