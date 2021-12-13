Charlie Taylor grasping Sean Dyche's demand to get forward

Charlie Taylor gets forward against West Ham

Dyche retains a good relationship with England and Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier, who played under him at Burnley from October 2012 to the summer of 2015, when he joined Spurs.

As he said back in October: "I've always made it clear that I don't do favourites, apart from Kieran!

"I always tell everyone that and make sure they're aware, he's always been my favourite, he's the one I don't deny!"

But Dyche feels Charlie Taylor could be Burnley's left-sided answer to Trippier, as he begins to become a more complete full back, adding to his game in an attacking sense.

Dyche has said on numerous occasions that he feels the former Leeds United man can work his way into Gareth Southgate's thinking for the England squad, if he can up his assists, saying: "The detail in the front third is always relevant, particularly when you go to international level, passes into the box...the game is changing now, I think if you look at top teams, it's not just a cross any more, they actually pass into the box, find passing lanes in the box, they see a slot and drive it into those key areas.

"We talk to our players about that, not just putting it into the box with quality, but can we find those right areas, find players in the box, and I think that's another thing that has changed in the game over the years, the detail in the front third."

Taylor has arguably been Burnley's most productive outlet going forward of late - despite the side going three games without a goal, with his surges down the left, and his low ball in almost led to a late winner for Jay Rodriguez against West Ham on Sunday.

Dyche said: "I'd agree, we had a minor moment of obsession with him looking and playing forwards, and he's grasping it, there's no two ways about it.

"The thing people forget about modern football and development for younger ages, is a lot of full backs are taught to recycle the ball, and if they get in that habit, they never look forwards and end up playing backwards or sideways.

"We've tried to enhance playing forwards first, and I think he's gripping that and really running with it now, with his physical power, he's quick, strong, and dominant in his manner when he's flying forwards, and he's opened up passing lanes a lot more, so we're pleased with that."

Taylor has put over only one fewer cross this season than Reece James of Chelsea, who is noted for his delivery from out wide, and he is beginning to add that crucial variety to his centres: "I agree, that's what we spoke to him about, can you cross a normal cross? Can you find a pass into the box rather than just a cross? Can you find a cutback? Can you find a pass into the front of the box for the striker?

"He's adapting well to it and continues to learn. I think he's a very good player anyway, and that certainly adds to his game.

"He's quicker than you think, he's a strong runner, he has a real strong frame, and he has more to go I think, and I'm enjoying what he's doing, and I think he is."

Full back has become one of the most important positions on the pitch over the last decade or so, with improved fitness levels allowing them to bomb up and down, often providing a team's natural width, with wide players coming inside to attack goal more directly.

Trippier is the best of that type Burnley have seen, and Dyche added: "In development, many moons ago, we used to talk about being servers in the game, serving from defensive positions, rather than just defending, can they start attacks and passages of play?

"Tripps was the best one I've seen, he could play short, he could play long, he could play infield, down the line...he saw it really well and had the talent to deliver, and that's been seen over the years.

"He was a very modern full back, but he had more than just the passing, he had the full range, he could drive forward, see the runs, and had real quality to his game.