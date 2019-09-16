Changes afoot for Norwich clash? - Burnley boss Sean Dyche's thoughts

The performance of his substitutes at Brighton has given Burnley boss Sean Dyche food for thought ahead of the visit of Norwich on Saturday.

Matej Vydra and Jeff Hendrick came off the bench to combine for the equaliser, with the Republic of Ireland international rounding off a flowing move with a superb strike.

And Dyche was also pleased with the contribution of Jay Rodriguez after replacing Chris Wood, whose search for his first goal of the campaign went on.

Dyche has only made one change to his starting line-up in the first five Premier League games, and that was enforced, with Aaron Lennon replacing the injured Johann Berg Gudmundsson against Liverpool.

And he said, as regards shaking things up against the Canaries: "I think you have to look at it, but I believe in everyone and I have said that this season.

"It is the most competitive group I have had.

"And you have to look at the performances, I don't think we have been far off.

"We got beat against Liverpool, but there were two mistakes in that.

"When you analyse that afterwards, there wasn't much in the performances, but they are a top side.

"I went into the game today (at Brighton) and thought that it didn't need changing because the performance has been good.

"Today it wasn't as good, particularly in the second half, so we will have a look at that, but it doesn't guarantee that you are going to change it.

"We have to pick the right team to get the job done."

Charlie Taylor and Kevin Long both failed to make the 18 at the Amex Stadium, but as Dyche has said, he will shake up his bench from week to week potentially: "I have told them, particularly with defenders where it doesn't often change, that we will have to have them on off, on off to keep everyone alive and involved.

"I think that is an important thing here, and we want that group mentality so I want to keep everyone's mind on it and that is all it is.

"They are both fit and well and Longy has had a great week as well with Ireland."