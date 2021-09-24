Burnley's summer signing Maxwel Cornet pre-warned about the Premier League's perils by Turf team-mate!

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley holds off Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The 33-year-old had a temporary spell in France with Amiens SC during the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Dutchman went out on loan from Stoke City and made 14 starts as he helped steer ‘Les Licornes’ to safety.

Pieters, who arrived four days after Cornet had featured in Lyon’s 1-0 win, said: “Amiens had already played Lyon twice so I didn’t play against him but I know how the French league.

Burnley player Maxwel Cornet and the Burnley fans react after a chance is missed during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

“I know the difference between the Premier League and the French league and I told him that and I told him what to expect as a winger.

“I told him to expect lots of physical contact! He has already got used to it a little bit but he is ready and you saw that (against Arsenal).”

The Ivory Coast international almost made the perfect start to life at Turf Moor when presented with the chance to equalise against the Gunners.

The winger hit the target with his weaker right foot when the ball broke inside the area, but Aaron Ramsdale turned the effort over.

Erik Pieters of Burnley shields the ball from Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on August 25, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

And he had countless opportunities to open his account in the Carabao Cup win at home to Rochdale, where he made his first start.

He was foiled by Dale stopper Jay Lynch on three occasions while slipping another attempt wide of the far post.

But having had a big hand in two of Jay Rodriguez’s four finishes, Pieters said: “I think you saw in the game he is a good player with good pace and technique, so I think he can be really good value for us, especially when he gets the key to how we play and gets used to all the other players. I think we will enjoy a good time with Max.

“He looks really good, he had a couple of good fitness tests when he arrived and it is always good to see people running around and struggling because we have been there and done that!

“When he gets more games in and more minutes he will get better and better.