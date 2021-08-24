Burnley’s pursuit of Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet gathering pace
Burnley’s long pursuit of Lyon wideman Maxwel Cornet appears to be gathering pace.
A number of national and international outlets have confirmed that the club have agreed a fee of £15m for the Ivory Coast international, with talks over personal terms expected to take place on Wednesday.
The fee would match Burnley’s transfer record outlay on Chris Wood and Ben Gibson, while the club’s first summer signing Nathan Collins arrived from Stoke City in a deal which could well top that figure, with achievable add ons.
Sky Sports suggest the fee will be split across a five-year contract for the 24-year-old, who must now decide whether to make the move to the Premier League, with Hertha Berlin - reportedly Cornet’s preferred destination - yet to come near to matching Burnley’s offer.
Cornet was sent off on his last outing for Lyon, and the club have since signed Emerson on loan from Chelsea to play left back, as well as Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool to fill a slot in the wide areas.
The Ivory Coast international has 52 goals and 29 assists in 252 appearances for Lyon, and scored against Manchester City as the French side advanced to the Champions League semi-final last year.