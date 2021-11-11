Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet ahead of Mo Salah in this goals statistic

Since arriving from Lyon in August for a fee of around £12.8m, the Ivory Coast international has scored four in five starts in the top flight.

That has earned him a nomination for Premier League Player of the Month for October.

But, that only tells half the story.

Cornet netted on his first Premier League start at Leicester City with a superb right-foot volley, before being forced off just after half-time.

He returned from a hamstring problem three weeks later at Manchester City, and although he failed to add to a remarkable tally of four goals in three Champions League outings against the Blues, playing 56 minutes, he was back on target with a double at Southampton, before going off with cramp 12 minutes from time.

He then scored the third in Burnley’s 3-1 win at home to Brentford, their first league win of the season, coming off after 68 minutes.

Cornet was on the pitch when Matej Vydra equalised against Chelsea last Saturday, almost completing his first 90 minutes in the league, coming off two minutes from time.

But his goal haul, tallied with his actual time on the pitch, means he has more goals per game than any other player in the Premier League so far this season, with one every 0.7 games.

Even Liverpool’s Mo Salah comes in just under that, while Cornet is also ahead of Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, Ben Chilwell of Chelsea and Sadio Mane of Liverpool.