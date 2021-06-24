Burnley's Matej Vydra off to Hungary

Budapest is the next destination for Matej Vydra after the Czech Republic qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:37 am
Despite topping England s group prior to Tuesday evening's meeting between the two nations at Wembley, a 1-0 loss meant that Jaroslav Šilhavý's side progressed as one of four third-placed teams.

Vydra didn't play any part in the 1-1 draw against Croatia at Hampden Park, but came off the bench to feature in Group D games against Scotland and the Three Lions.

They'll now take on the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on Sunday with kick off at 5 p.m.

Matej Vydra of Czech Republic is closed down by Andrew Robertson, Liam Cooper and John McGinn of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Should they progress - against a side that scored eight goals and won all three games when topping Group C - a quarter-final against Wales or Denmark awaits.

Kyle Walker of England interacts with Matej Vydra of Czech Republic following during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021 in London, England.
