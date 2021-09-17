Burnley's Dwight McNeil determined to add more goal contributions to his game

Dwight McNeil of Burnley is put under pressure by Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

The 21-year-old hit a three-figure milestone for the Clarets in Monday night’s defeat against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Burnley winger has found the net seven times and added 16 assists in those 100 games in the top flight.

However, the ex-Manchester United youngster has now gone 10 games in all competitions without a goal contribution.

Solly March of Brighton and Hove Albion runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Dwight McNeil of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England.

He’s desperate for that to change. “Everyone here rates me very highly, which is always nice,” said McNeil.

“But, for me personally, I need a lot more, I know I need to impact games more and it’s just about doing that.

“I know my goal ratio is down on the position I play. I talk to my family about it and the coaches here about how I can improve it and try and get in better positions to score and create chances.

“I’ve got to push on here because I know there’s a lot to improve on. I’m still learning every day and aspiring to become the player I want to be.

“I know I can do that and I want to do better in the future, getting the goals and getting the assists.

“The main thing is I’m happy here – I’ve got to give my all, everything I have to Burnley.”

While there is undoubtedly more to come from the Clarets’ precocious talent, recent additions to Sean Dyche’s squad may ease some of the burden he’s been carrying.

Wales international Connor Roberts, signed from Swansea City, was one of the Championship’s key creators last term.

And Ivorian Maxwel Cornet arrives with plenty of promise having netted 31 times while clocking up 22 assists during his time with Lyon in Ligue 1.

“It’s good that the club is moving forward,” he said. “We signed five players this year, which adds to the squad depth. It allows more movement around the team because changes can be made.

“There’s more competition for places now, which is good to have within a group.