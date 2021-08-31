Burnley’s business completed as Nartey departs on loan

Richard Nartey

The 22-year-old has joined Mansfield Town until the end of the season, as he is reunited with manager Nigel Clough, who he played under at Burton Albion two seasons ago, 2019-20, on loan from Chelsea.

Nartey joined Burnley in November 2020 and this summer signed a new contract to the end of the season with the option of a further 12 months.

Clough said: “Richard has experience in League One and spent an extended period of time with Chelsea prior to that.

“In the last ten months, he’s benefited greatly training with Burnley’s first team.