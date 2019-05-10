Burnley winger Robbie Brady determined to come back firing

Robbie Brady is determined to get back to his best for Burnley, declaring that he’ll come back flying for the new Premier League campaign.

The Republic of Ireland international has only made seven starts for the Clarets since suffering a serious knee injury against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last season.

The former Norwich City midfielder, 27, was given the nod in games against Chelsea, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Brighton, all at Turf Moor, as well as games against Spurs, Manchester City [FA Cup] and Everton on the road.

“I feel fit and it’s probably come at a good time so I can get some international games in and enjoy the summer,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll come back flying next season.

“As the season has progressed I’ve felt fitter and stronger and I feel back to where I was.

“I feel good and I’m ready to play.

“I had a good start last season but obviously these things happen.

“I was struck by a really bad injury but you just have to get on with it.

“It was quite a big procedure and it took a couple of months to get myself going again.

“Then it’s about trying to get back to where you were.

“I’ve come through the sticky patch, I’m feeling good and I’m ready to crack on now. I feel like I’ve been there for a long time and I’ve been ready to play for a long time.

“I’ve kept myself fit and I’ll be looking forward to getting more minutes in. That should put me in good stead to crack on next year.”

The former Manchester United trainee believes that his progression will be bolstered by the rich depth of the squad over the summer as well.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick and Aaron Lennon have all operated out wide while teenage winger Dwight McNeil has excelled since being given a run in the team.

Brady said: “It’s great to have competition, the lads train at 100% every day. We train hard so there’s always good competition.

“I think everybody that has played this season have shown how well they’ve done over the second half to stay in the Premier League.

“It’s a credit to everyone that’s played. Now I’m looking forward to the weekend and next season.”

Brady, who has made nine appearances from the bench this term, scored three times and added the same number of assists before being stretchered off against the Foxes in 2017.

That output had propelled Sean Dyche’s side towards the top six in the top flight, but he’s been thoroughly impressed with his team-mates who came through a different kind of challenge this term.

After falling in to the bottom three at the halfway mark, the Clarets have since taken 28 points to secure another season at this level.

“It’s difficult at times when you’re not getting the results you need but at the turn of the year we knew what we had to do,” said Brady.

“The lads got their heads down and got some unbelievable results. All credit to the boys and everyone who has been working towards staying in the Premier League, it’s been brilliant.

“The lads have been outstanding this season, especially when backs have been against the wall. They’ve picked up some vital results and it just shows what they’re all about.

“They’ve had a tremendous second half to the season so all credit to the boys and it’s brilliant that we have that opportunity to play again next season in the Premier League.”