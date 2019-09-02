Burnley winger Robbie Brady could step up his fitness this afternoon

Clarets winger Robbie Brady could get more minutes under his belt this afternoon as he looks to return to full fitness.

Brady has not joined up with the Republic of Ireland squad, after being named by Mick McCarthy in a provisional 40-man squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland on Thursday and friendly with Bulgaria a week on Tuesday.

The former Hull City sideman has not featured this season after a rib injury in pre-season, but could feature for Steve Stone’s Under 23s side against QPR at Turf Moor at 2 p.m.

Boss Sean Dyche said on Saturday night: “Robbie will get minutes now, he is not going away with Ireland now as he is not ready for that, but he will play hopefully two 90 minutes in the break which will bring him back up to speed.”

However, Johann Berg Gudmundsson remains a doubt for the trip to Brighton when the Premier League resumes a week on Saturday: “Johann we are going to have to wait and see on with a niggly calf, he has not made it for the international trip so we don't know whether he will make it for Brighton.”