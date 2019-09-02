Burnley winger Dwight McNeil withdraws from England Under 21 squad

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has been forced to withdraw from the England Under 21 squad with a “minor injury”.

The 19-year-old has started every game so far this season for the Clarets, and on Friday received his first Under 21 call for the games against Kosovo and Turkey.

McNeil broke into the England Under 20 side last season after a breakthrough campaign, spending the summer at the Toulon Tournament.

But he will not be available to Aidy Boothroyd as he isn’t risked ahead of Burnley’s Premier League trip to Brighton a week on Saturday.