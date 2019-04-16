Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is the most productive teenager in the Premier League

Burnley's Dwight McNeil currently owns the tag of being the most productive teenager in the Premier League at present.

The 19-year-old winger, who has made 16 starts for the Clarets in the top flight this term, has been involved in eight goals so far, with three goals and five assists.

McNeil, who was invited to train with the England squad by coach Gareth Southgate at St George's Park last month, is level with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

The former youth player at Manchester United, who extended his stay at Turf Moor to the summer of 2023 at the start of the year, has netted against West Ham United, Leicester City and

Wolves while laying on goals against Huddersfield Town, the Cottagers, Brighton, Spurs and Cardiff City.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was a teenager when making his first appearance this term and has also contributed to eight goals.

However, his only goal of the campaign, against Watford at Vicarage Road, and six of his seven assists came after the Three Lions full back had turned 20 in October.

Other players on the list include Manchester United's Diogo Dalot (two assists), Southampton's Michael Obafemi (one goal, one assist), West Ham's Declan Rice (one goal), Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi (one assist), Watford's Domingos Quina (one goal) and Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White (one assist).