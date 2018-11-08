Burnley will pay their respects at Leicester, but are going there to win – Gudmundsson

Johann Berg Gudmundsson accepts Saturday’s game at Leicester City will be a difficult occasion for all involved.

But Burnley have to focus on themselves, to try and put an end to a run of three-successive defeats.

The Clarets are the visitors for the first game at the King Power Stadium since Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died, along with four others, in a helicopter crash following Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham there a fortnight ago.

Leicester had players and staff in Bangkok for the funeral earlier this week, flying to Thailand after their 1-0 win at Cardiff on Saturday.

And Gudmundsson admitted: “It will be difficult, the accident happened at the last home game.

“I’m not sure how the atmosphere will be, but we just have to think about ourselves and try to get the three points.”

Asked if the squad will approach the game as normal, the Iceland international added: “Yeah, definitely.

“We’ll see what happens, we’re going to pay our respects of course, but we have to play a football match, so we have to concentrate on that as well, we want to get the three points.”

To get anything, Burnley will have to improve defensively, having shipped 25 in 11 Premier League outings, claiming just two clean sheets.

Gudmundsson can’t put his dfinger on the issue: “I’m not sure, but we’re conceding too many goals, especially compared to last season.

“I’m not too sure what the problem is, but we have to try to fix that.

“Normally when we defend well we score goals, but if you score two and concede four it’s not great. It’s tough.

“It’s still early, but it’s disappointing that you’re not playing better.

“We’re playing well in patches but not for a whole 90 minutes at the moment.

“We need to get back on the training pitch, do what we do and try and get the three points at the weekend.”