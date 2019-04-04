Burnley will be without striker at Bournemouth

Burnley will again be without striker Peter Crouch for the trip to Bournemouth.

The January deadline day signing sat out the 2-0 win over Wolves at Turf Moor and won’t return in time for the game at the Vitality Stadium after having appendix surgery.

The 38-year-old is yet to start a game for his new club, but has made five appearances from the bench since arriving from Stoke City.

Asked about the fitness of his squad, boss Sean Dyche said: “We’re pretty good, but big Crouchy unfortunately missed last week and will miss this week with an appendix.

“It’s one of those, it’s a strange one so we’ll have to just wait and see, he’s had it done and we await news from the specialist.”

Winger Aaron Lennon remains on the sidelines but is making good strides after knee surgery at the turn of the year: “Aaron is making good progress, he’s on the grass with the physios, he’s still not with us yet, so once he gets with us, we’ll have more of a guideline on the timescales, but he’s active and seems in a good place, he’s feeling good about the injury and about himself, which is great.”