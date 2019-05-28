Burnley wideman McNeil in England Under 20s squad

Clarets winger Dwight McNeil has been named in the Paul Simpson's England Under 20s squad for the Maurice Revello Tournament in France.

Simpson has selected a 21-man squad for the trip, where the Young Lions will face initial opposition from Japan, Portugal and Chile in their group stage, as England aim to retain a title they’ve held for the last three years.

Simpson said: “I’m really pleased with the squad we’ve got for the tournament.

"It’s a new group, a real mix of ages and an opportunity for some of those who haven’t been as involved this season to play international football.

“It’s also a great chance for players to experience high-level tournament football, going through the processes of preparation, playing, recovering and then getting ready for the next game.

“This tournament is very prestigious and one that England have done very well in in the past and our group will be looking to emulate what’s gone before us.

"We’re expecting every game to be tough and we know a number of the teams are coming with their Olympic preparation squads but these are the sorts of challenging opposition that we want our players to be facing for their development.

“In our group we’re playing very different types of opposition. Japan’s energy and technical ability will be a real test, Portugal are always a strong nation throughout the age groups and play very similarly tactically, while Chile will give us a chance to play a South American team which we don’t get to do often.

“It’s a challenge that we’re really looking forward to and we’ll be confident going into the games and looking to get through to the semi-finals."

The Young Lions kick-off their defence of the title in Aubagne on Saturday against Japan.

They then tackle Portgual on Tuesday, June 4th in Salon before Chile are the opponents in Fos-sur-Mer on Friday, June 8th.

Depending on how the group finishes, the semi-finals are on Wednesday 12 June with the final being held in Salon on Saturday 15 June.

The Squad is: Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Nathan Trott (West Ham United); Defenders: Jayden Bogle (Derby County), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Max Lowe (Derby County), Tom Pearce (Leeds United), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Easah Suliman (Aston Villa); Midfielders: Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Josh Sims (Southampton), Joe Willock (Arsenal); Forwards: Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion), Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers), George Hirst (OH Leuven), Danny Loader (Reading), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).