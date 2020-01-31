Burnley waiting on developments in Watford's pursuit of Ben Gibson

Burnley have turned down three offers to sign centre backBen Gibson from Premier League rivals Watford.

With just under five hours before the transfer window closes, the Hornets' pursuit of the 27-year-old remains the only live deal at Turf Moor, in or out, I understand.

Watford have made three attempts to persuade Burnley to part with the former Middlesbrough man, all of which have been turned down.

The Clarets have made their position cleat, and it remains to be seen if Watford return with a fourth offer.

It is thought that Burnley would prefer a sale for their joint club record signing - at £15m from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2017 - or a loan with a guarantee of a permanent transfer in the summer.

That would leave Burnley down to three senior centre backs, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, with Jimmy Dunne also back at the club after a loan spell at Fleetwood Town.

The club also have a number of players who could play at centre back in an emergency, in Charlie Taylor, Phil Bardsley and Jack Cork.