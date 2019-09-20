Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Burnley versus Norwich City: The combined XI ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting

Sean Dyche's Clarets welcome the Canaries to Turf Moor tomorrow as the hosts search for a first win since the opening weekend of the campaign.

While Burnley go in to the game on the back of a smash and grab stalemate away at Brighton, the visitors sprung the biggest surprise of the season so far when beating champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road. Find out which players make our combined XI, based on points accrued on Premier League Fantasy Football.

The Burnley goalkeeper, who was called up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad for the European Championship qualifiers, has accrued 18 points so far, in comparison to Tim Krul's 10.

1. Nick Pope

Lowton takes the right back spot in this combined XI having clocked up 12 points in five games. City's Sam Byram and Maximillian Aarons have just three points between them.

2. Matthew Lowton

Two assists and a clean sheet on his competitive debut for the Clarets against the Saints has put Pieters way out in front. His 20 point return secures the left back slot ahead of Jamal Lewis (9).

3. Erik Pieters

The in form Burnley centre back has more points than Ben Godfrey (5), Ibrahim Amadou (3) and Grant Hanley (1) combined, collecting 11 points from five starts.

4. James Tarkowski

