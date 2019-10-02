Burnley versus Everton: The combined XI ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting



While Burnley sit in a mid-table position in the top flight after taking five points from their last three games, Marco Silva's side have lost three on the bounce. Find out how many, if any, Everton players make our combined XI, based on points accrued on Premier League Fantasy Football.

1. Nick Pope The Burnley stopper comes out on top in this battle of the England goalkeepers. Pope and Jordan Pickford have both kept two clean sheets, but it's the former who is three points ahead on 25.

2. Matthew Lowton This was an extremely tight call, but it's the Clarets full back who edges his way in to the XI ahead of Seamus Coleman. Just a solitary point separates the two, with Lowton leading on 22.

3. Erik Pieters Everton's Lucas Digne would normally walk straight in to most sides, but the left back misses out on this occasion. Although he has amassed a respectable 25 points, Pieters leads the way on 33.

4. Michael Keane The former Burnley man makes the grade and breaks up the partnership between James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in the process. The England defender has collected 19 points so far.

