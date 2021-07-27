Burnley v Blackpool LIVE
Clarets midfielder Josh Brownhill is also eagerly anticipating the challenge that a pre-season derby will pose.
The 25-year-old made 45 league appearances for Blackpool's West Lancashire rivals Preston North End prior to his move to Bristol City
Brownhill, who scored twice in a 4-0 win against Salford City in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Barnfield Training Centre, said: “The quicker the games come the better now because when you've had that time off you just can't wait to get back and play football.
“They are there to get you fit and I'm excited for the game on Tuesday night.
“They will be a decent team who have just come into the Championship and will be on a high, as all teams are when they play Premier League sides.
“That’s where they want to be so they will want that challenge and we will just look to keep building and putting the performances in.”
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 13:43
- The Clarets have beaten Salford City, Morecambe and Oldham Athletic in pre-season
- Blackpool have beaten both Southport and Carlisle United, but lost out to Accrington Stanley
- The Seasiders were without 16 players in total at Brunton Park at the weekend
- Burnley will likely be without Nick Pope, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens
- Blackpool were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs last season
- The two sides last met at Bloomfield Road more than seven years ago
- Michael Kightly scored the only goal of the game as Sean Dyche’s side closed in on a return to the Premier League
- The Clarets have won six of the last eight games against the Tangerines
- The Lancashire rivals have faced each other 127 times in total in competitive fixtures
- Burnley have won 58 of those - including the first ever meeting on September 4th, 1897
Neil Critchley has his say ahead of Blackpool v Burnley
“We might get a few players back for what will be a different test.”
Blackpool v Burnley: Neil Critchley insists depleted Seasiders will be ready for tonight's test at Bloomfield Road!
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley may still have to contend with a quite extensive list of absentees for tonight's pre-season friendly against Burnley.
Can Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez stay on the goal-scoring trail in pre-season?
He’s scored three times in one-and-a-half games so far...
Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez not over-thinking absence of Chris Wood and Matej Vydra for Premier League opener
Jay Rodriguez has hit the ground running in pre-season.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche was satisfied with his side’s last run out
“The team that came on second half, there was a lot of sharpness to it and they looked clear-minded and overall it was a good end to a good week.”
Second half sharpness satisfies Burnley boss Sean Dyche as supporters return to the stands in pre-season workout!
Sean Dyche felt there was a sharpness to Burnley's second half display at Boundary Park.
In pictures: The last meeting at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool 0 Burnley 1
Video: Burnley fans celebrate victory over Blackpool
As Burnley put one foot in the Premier League with victory over local rivals Blackpool, Burnley fans celebrated in style.
In words: Michael Kightly’s interview as his goal seals Lancashire derby win
“It was nice to get the goal in the end.”
Goalscorer Kightly praises Clarets’ fighting spirit
Match-winner Michael Kightly admits the Clarets had to dig deep to overcome Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.