Burnley unveil new third strip - in support of the Alzheimer’s Society

James Tarkowski

For each adult shirt sold, the club will donate £5 to the Alzheimer’s Society – a donation which will also be matched by the club’s Principal Partner Spreadex

Fans are also encouraged to share their personal matchday stories for a living library of memories as part of a #MyTurfMemories campaign.

The adult shirt goes on sale online and instore on Saturday.

Ella Cummins, Burnley FC Head of Commercial Partnerships, said: “We’re truly delighted to be working with the Alzheimer’s Society and supporting an important cause we know is close to the fans’ hearts.

"We are hugely grateful to supporters for every shirt purchased and would also like to extend our thanks to Spreadex for their commitment to this campaign.

“We also look forward to hearing the fans’ unique matchday stories for #MyTurfMemories. Memories can stay with us long after a dementia diagnosis and by talking to and sharing these with people around us we help to keep these memories alive.”

The 2021/22 third shirt utilises a rich two-tone navy textured fabric and features a crew neckline with rib insert, claret contrast inserts, gold woven applique club crest, embroidered diamond, bespoke back neck sign off, dropped hem with a side vent detail and the official licensed label at the side seam.

You can also purchase the shorts and socks to match. The third-kit shorts are navy knitted with a two-tone textured side panel with claret contrast insert and feature an elasticated waistband, gusset for enhanced movement, internal drawcord, embroidered stacked diamond and tonal club crest.

The socks are navy with a claret contrast hoop at the cuff and feature a gold jacquard stacked diamond and embroidered BFC letters to the leg, a cotton footbed, elastic cuff and instep cool zone technology.

James Forsyth, Head of Retail and Buyer at the club, said: “We’re very proud of the new third kit for the 2021/22 Premier League season, which combines the club’s heritage with innovation to create a shirt I am sure the fans will love and be proud of.

“With the added benefit of each shirt sold contributing to a wonderful cause in the Alzheimer’s Society we hope fans enjoy the new kit and really get behind the message behind it.”

Alex Hyde-Smith, Director of Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Society said: “We are hugely thankful that proceeds of the third kit will be going towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital work. We know the last two years have had a devastating impact on many of the 850,000 people with dementia in the UK and their loved ones. Our support services have been used over six million times since March 2020, but thanks to the generosity of Burnley FC, we can be a lifeline to even more people.