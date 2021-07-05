Burnley unveil new scholars for Under 18s
Burnley have added five new scholars to their youth team for the forthcoming season.
The teenagers signed formally on Sunday at an academy induction day at Turf Moor.
Joining Tony Philliskirk's Under 18s are goalkeeper Charlie Casper - grandson of former manager and player Frank, and son of former Manchester United centre back Chris - who steps up from the Under 16s to earn a scholarship; defender Nathan James and midfielder Viktor Gromek - a Poland Under 16 international - who havwe both signed from Leicester City; left-sided defender Trevon Bryan - from a London Football Academy School; and goalkeeper Harry Moss, from Park View Academy of Sport in the North East.
This season's second-year scholars, who missed out on the annual signing induction day last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also attended on Sunday, alongside their families.