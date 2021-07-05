Burnley unveil new scholars for Under 18s

Burnley have added five new scholars to their youth team for the forthcoming season.

By Chris Boden
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:18 am
Charlie Casper with family and and Under 18 coaches Tony Philliskirk and John Townson. PICTURE: Burnley Football Club

The teenagers signed formally on Sunday at an academy induction day at Turf Moor.

Joining Tony Philliskirk's Under 18s are goalkeeper Charlie Casper - grandson of former manager and player Frank, and son of former Manchester United centre back Chris - who steps up from the Under 16s to earn a scholarship; defender Nathan James and midfielder Viktor Gromek - a Poland Under 16 international - who havwe both signed from Leicester City; left-sided defender Trevon Bryan - from a London Football Academy School; and goalkeeper Harry Moss, from Park View Academy of Sport in the North East.

This season's second-year scholars, who missed out on the annual signing induction day last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also attended on Sunday, alongside their families.

Burnley